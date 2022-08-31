Bureau County 4-Hers receive recognition at state livestock shows

Bureau County 4-H youth saw success at the recent Illinois State Fair Junior Livestock Shows held at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield.

Parker and Payton Frueh, Bureau County Open Door 4-H Club, both received recognition in the swine show while Josie, Zac and Carly Wiggim, Manlius Boys & Girls 4-H Club, received honors during the beef show, representing Bureau County.

Parker Frueh received Champion Hereford Gilt, Champion Land of Lincoln Hereford Gilt and Champion Bred & Owned Hereford Gilt.

Payton Frueh made the final call back for Showmanship as well as earning Champion Bred & Owned Chester Gilt.

(Photo contributed by Danielle Gapinski)

During the beef show, Josie Wiggim was selected Champion Shorthorn Steer and Land of Lincoln in the Junior Show. Zac Wiggim was first in class Crossbreed Steer.

Carly Wiggim was second in class Crossbred Steer and received third overall in the Northern District Showdown to advance to the All Illinois District Show final.