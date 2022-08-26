Covered Bridge Quilter’s Guild to hold monthly meeting on Sept. 1

The Covered Bridge Quilter’s Guild will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1 at the New Hope Church of the Nazarene, located at 30 N. Sixth St. in Princeton.

The program this month will feature speaker Leslie Goddard who will perform a living history program on Amelia Earhart.

In this living history program, participants will meet Amelia and learn about her experiences as the first woman to cross the Atlantic by airplane and the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic.

Goddard will describe how she learned to fly, what inspired her adventurous spirit and why she set off in 1937 for an around the world flight.

Goddard is an award-winning actress and scholar who has been presenting history programs for more than 15 years. She holds a Ph. D from Northwestern University specializing in American Studies and U.S History as well as a Master’s degree in theater.

The public is welcome to attend this meeting as there is a $5 guest admission fee. Anyone interested in joining the guild may do so for an annual membership fee of $24 which is prorated from the month you join.

For more information, contact Mary Serafini at 815-339-2171 or visit the group’s Facebook page.