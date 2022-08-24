Bureau County Circuit Clerk announces new mobile app

Bureau County Circuit Clerk, Dawn Reglin, has announced the release of the office’s new smartphone application.

This app will serve as a way for the circuit clerk to connect with Bureau County residents and visitors by providing information quickly and efficiently to anyone with a smart device.

The app was developed by TheGovApp.com, a division of OCV LLC and offers quick access to items of public interest.

Users can access features such as search court cases, make payments, forms, jury duty info, eFile, directory and FAQ.

OCV LLC specializes in app development for law enforcement and public safety organizations across the country, developing more than 500 apps.

“Over 80% of people in the United States own and use smartphones as their primary means of communication,” OCV Vice President Kevin Cummings said. “Mobile apps offer agencies a better way to alert, inform and prepare the public. Apps allow public safety agencies the ability to reach and serve their citizens where they are: their smartphones.”

The Bureau County Circuit Clerk app is available for free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store by searching Bureau Circuit Clerk, IL.