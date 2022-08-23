Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce to host annual Homestead Window Display Contest

The Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the annual Window Display Contest as part of the 51st Annual Homestead Festival celebration.

Guidelines for the contest state that displays must be titled and the name of the exhibitor or organization must be in the window.

Displays will be judged on creativity, originality and eye appeal. All window displays must have an entry form turned in to the chamber no later than Thursday, Sept. 1.

Retailers may complete their own window display or sponsor someone else to complete the work. Window displays should be completed by 5 p.m. on Tuesday of Homestead Festival week.

Winners will be announced on Friday during the Homestead Festival Announcements.

An entry form can be found online at are also available at the Prouty Building. For more information, contact Jenica Cole at 815-875-2616 or jcole@princeton-il.com.