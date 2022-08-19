St. George Orthodox Church in Spring Valley announces community event schedule

The St. George Orthodox Church at 211 E. Minnesota St in Spring Valley announced its upcoming community event schedule.

At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, the church will host an overcoming stress, meditation and prayer session. This event will feature a panel discussion to cover the perspectives of healthcare and Catholic, Protestant and Orthodox Christianity.

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, the church will be hosting a rummage sale. The sale will include clothing, household items and more.

At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, the church will host a Window to Heaven: Body and Soul in Sacred Art event. The event will include presentations on how icons can guide individuals toward faith.

At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, the church will host a Living with Death: Before, During and After event. In this event they will discuss dealing with death as a natural process.

At 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, Dec. 7 and Dec. 14 the church will host Advent Pilgrimage to Egypt event. This event will host slide and video presentations from a visit to Egypt.

The church will host its annual Christmas Bake Sale from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 10. The bake sale will feature Middle Eastern treats like baklawa, maamoul, and meat pies, among other items.