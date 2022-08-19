August 19, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsCoronavirusOnline NewspaperObituariesStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesEvent Calendar
News Tribune

St. George Orthodox Church in Spring Valley announces community event schedule

Events will take place at 211 E. Minnesota St.

By Shaw Local News Network

An exterior view of St. George Orthodox Church in Spring Valley. (Scott Anderson)

The St. George Orthodox Church at 211 E. Minnesota St in Spring Valley announced its upcoming community event schedule.

At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, the church will host an overcoming stress, meditation and prayer session. This event will feature a panel discussion to cover the perspectives of healthcare and Catholic, Protestant and Orthodox Christianity.

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, the church will be hosting a rummage sale. The sale will include clothing, household items and more.

At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, the church will host a Window to Heaven: Body and Soul in Sacred Art event. The event will include presentations on how icons can guide individuals toward faith.

At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, the church will host a Living with Death: Before, During and After event. In this event they will discuss dealing with death as a natural process.

At 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, Dec. 7 and Dec. 14 the church will host Advent Pilgrimage to Egypt event. This event will host slide and video presentations from a visit to Egypt.

The church will host its annual Christmas Bake Sale from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 10. The bake sale will feature Middle Eastern treats like baklawa, maamoul, and meat pies, among other items.