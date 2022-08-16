Princeton City Council awards over $600,000 in road maintenance bids

Princeton City Council held a brief meeting on Monday and approved over $600,000 over three road maintenance bids to Advanced Asphalt for upcoming city construction.

The first bid was approved in the amount of $96,864.90 from the city’s tax referendum fund.

This work is scheduled to include parts of W. Clark St. from N. Plum to N. Gosse St.; E. Washington St. from Vernon to Church St.; W. Washington St. from Knox St. to the dead end; Mercer St. from W. Washington to Wilmot St. and the alleyway from E. La Salle St. to E. Clark St.

Princeton Council then approved a $248,653.10 bid to Advanced Asphalt from the city’s Rebuild Illinois funds.

The work scheduled to be completed as part of the state program includes Dover Rd. from Euclid Ave. to Elm Pl. and S. 1st St. from E. Peru St. to Park Ave. W.

The final road maintenance bid approved to Advanced Asphalt was granted from the city’s motor fuel tax funds in the amount of $317,324.40.

This bid is scheduled to include work on E. Columbus St. from S. Main to S. Church St.; W. Park Ave. E. from Soldier and Sailors Park to Euclid Ct.; W. Clark St. from Linn St. to 1530 W. Clark; Marion St. from Church to Pleasant St.; Railroad Ave. from the railroad to Beech St. and E. Washington St. from Church to Chestnut St.

“It’s late in the season, but the bids came in fairly well considering the times that we are in right now,” City Manager Theresa Wittenauer said. “The main reason these are a little bit late is because we had to get some clearance and approval from IDOT.”

Wittenauer stated that the city wanted to package these three bids together in order to get the best price available.

Wittenauer also mentioned that the city also came between $70,000 and $75,000 below budget for road maintenance. In the coming weeks the city will be looking as some smaller projects it has identified throughout city to see what can be accomplished with the remaining funds.

“We’ll have a lot of street work coming up this month and next,” Mayor Joel Quiram added.

Aside from approving various road construction, the council also reappointed Matt Keutzer and Carol Bird to three year terms on the Plan Commission/Board of Appeals, which will end on April 30, 2025.

The Princeton City Council will meet next at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at City Hall.