The Bureau County Coalition for Constitutional Rights will be showing “2,000 Mules” at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, at 414 S. Main St., Princeton.

Aside from previous organization events, this will not be at the Prouty Building.

“2,000 Mules” is a documentary film by Dinesh D’Souza that claims widespread, coordinated voter fraud in the 2020 election.

For any questions on the event or for more information, contact Suzie Bishop at 815-915-5243.