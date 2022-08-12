Allegion presents Engineering and Business Scholarship to Princeton’s Keegan Fogarty

Princeton High School Graduate, Keegan Fogarty, was awarded Allegion’s 2022 LCN Engineering and Business Scholarship.

Allegion’s LCN Operations in Princeton announced that the scholarship will be awarded in the amount of $1,000 for four years, for a total $4,000.

“Thank you Allegion,” Fogarty said. “It’s an honor to be the recipient of theLCN/Allegion Engineering Scholarship.”

Fogarty is a 2022 Princeton High School graduate who participated in sports allf our years, including cross country, track and field and football.

He was also a member of the German Club, Interact Club and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Fogarty will be attending the College of Engineering at the University of Iowa beginning this fall and will be working toward a degree in Engineering during his time there.

This scholarship is awarded annually and has been given out since 2018 to one area student each year. Applications are accepted through May 1 and blind applications this year were reviewed by a five-member selection committee.

For the 2022 submissions, the Allegion-LCN judges said they very impressed by the quality of each of the applicants and all commented on how difficult it was to make only one selection.

As a representative of the students and schools in Bureau County, Allegion believes Fogarty’s accomplishments are impressive and the team looks forward to following his collegiate success.