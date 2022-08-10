Jordan Rahn Forever Young Run 5K/1 Mile to be held Aug. 27

Entries are now being accepted for the eighth annual Jordan Rahn Forever Young Run, set for Saturday, Aug. 27.

All race proceeds from the event are used to improve the lives of local children in foster care and to support the foster care community.

The 3.1 mile run/walk begins at 8 a.m., followed by the 1 mile run/walk around 9 a.m., at Veterans Memorial Park in Atkinson, 298 W. Center St.

Early registration for the 5K is $25 and the 1 mile is $20. Both include a shirt, beverage and chance to win door prizes and gift certificates. The entry fees will increase to $30 and $25, respectively, after Tuesday, Aug. 16. Shirts will not be guaranteed on race day.

A free kayak will be given away to one lucky participant 18 and older. The winner must be present to win.

For information, contact 309-945-7250 or ktvanantwerp@gmail.com, or visit jordanrahnforeveryoungrun.org .

Entry forms are available at cornbelt.org and runningintheusa.com.

Runners can register online at runsignup.com/Race/IL/Atkinson/JordanRahnForeverYoungRun .

Late registration and packet-pickup will be available from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at Veterans Memorial Park.

Trophies and medals will be awarded to the following age groups: 14 and younger, 15-19, 20-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64 and 65+.

Walkers are eligible for age group awards. Computerized results and refreshments will be available after race. Live music will follow the 5K by Jef Spradley

The 5K course is a mostly flat, winding path through the paved roads of Atkinson.