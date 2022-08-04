Bureau County Farm Bureau to offer preventative health screenings on Aug. 23

The Bureau County Farm Bureau is inviting residents to take part in a preventive health screening that will be offered from 6 to 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23 at the Bureau County Farm Bureau office, 1407 N. Main St., Princeton.

These screenings include a blood draw with panels, such as a wellness draw at your doctor’s office. The screening will look to identify any health concerns early or give participants the peace of mind that they’re on the right track.

It is recommended to have an annual blood draw after the age of 40 to track basic health values with focus on prevention first. Appointments are limited for this event. A base package health screening is $100, and includes blood draw and blood pressure check.

A base package blood draw will include: Comprehensive Metabolic Panel (CMP), Lipid Panel and Complete Blood Count (CBC) — these panels test values such as cholesterol, glucose, protein counts, electrolytes, liver enzymes, white and red blood cell counts, among other items.

These tests can indicate risk for heart disease, diabetes and many other chronic conditions. The blood draw does requires a 12-hour fast.

Added tests participants may opt to include in their panel include:

Prostate Specific Antigen, $25 (PSA) – prostate health for men; thyroid stimulating hormone, $25 (TSH) – thyroid gland function; hemoglobin A1C, $25 (A1C) – provides 90 day average of blood sugar; testosterone, $25 – indicates levels of testosterone in the blood; vitamin D, $25 – indicates level of Vitamin D in the blood and C-reactive protein, $25 (CRP) – indicates level of inflammation in the body.

The screening the day of the event will take about 15 minutes and participants will receive results in the mail in two to three weeks. Participants will also have the option of scheduling a follow-up one-on-one consultation to review results with a certified health coach or nurse practitioner.

For the typical farm family with insurance purchased on the marketplace or direct from an insurer, the above blood work in the base package health screening may cost upwards of $750 to $1,000, according to the Bureau County Farm Bureau.

The cost at this health screening through Thrive Wellness, Inc. is $100. The group accepts cash, check or debit/credit for payment.

Thrive Wellness, Inc is a workplace/professional organization wellness company providing health screenings and health education. For more information, contact Bob Phillips, director of Thrive Wellness, at 309-550-9172 or bob@thrivewellnessinc.com