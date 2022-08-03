August 03, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsCoronavirusOnline NewspaperObituariesStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesEvent Calendar
Local News | Bureau County Republican

Tiskilwa’s Museums to host special events during Pow Wow Days

Following tour interest, an additional 140 East tour has been scheduled for October

By Shaw Local News Network
Classic Rides will be on display at the Museum on Main on Saturday, August 6, beginning at 9:00. The participants are all local owners who want to show up and show off their vehicles. Past events, as pictured here, have filled the west lawn at Museum on Main.

Classic Rides will be on display at the Museum on Main on Saturday, August 6, beginning at 9:00. The participants are all local owners who want to show up and show off their vehicles. Past events, as pictured here, have filled the west lawn at Museum on Main. (Photo Provided by Cecille Gerber)

During this year’s Pow Wow Days, Tiskilwa Historical Society will be hosting a few special events Aug. 5 and 6 including a new 140 East showcase and extended museum hours.

At 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, local vehicle enthusiasts will display their cars, tractors, trucks and other “wheels” on the west lawn of Museum on Main. Anyone owning a vehicle to admire is invited to find a shady spot and participate in the society’s annual Classic Rides display.

All 120 free tickets have now been claimed for Saturday afternoon’s free tour of 140 East, the stately home at the corner of Main and High Streets.

Following the tour’s interest, owners Sara Phalen and Brad Kimme have scheduled additional tours in the afternoon prior to Sara’s 7 p.m. presentation at Museum on Main about their home on Monday, Oct. 10.

To reserve a spot for Oct. 10, email sara@140East.com.

The historical society will also host special Pow Wow hours from 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 5 at both Museum on Main and Gallery on Galena and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 6 at Museum on Main and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 6 at Gallery on Galena.