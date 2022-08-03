Sheffield Lions Club and United Methodist to come together for Savanna Bell Benefit on Aug. 13

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 13, the Sheffield Lions Club and United Methodist Church will come together for a collective benefit for Sheffield’s Savanna Bell. The event will be held at the Bureau County Fairgrounds.

In June of 2020, Bell was diagnosed with ovarian cancer for which she had surgery to remove the tumor that had consumed one of her ovaries.

In December of 2021, the cancer returned in her remaining ovary. Bell began chemotherapy treatments at OSF Infusion Center in Peoria to try to remove the cancer for good.

“She and her family are very giving and loving people,” Event organizers stated. “We felt we needed to help them through this difficult time.”

The benefit will be serving a $10 meal of a pork chop, pork burger or brat, potato chips, a dessert and a drink until 1:30 p.m. They will also be serving a hot dog meal for $5.

From 2 to 5 p.m. the group will then be serving a pulled pork meal. Music at the event will also be provided along with numerous children’s games and face painting.

The event will feature a silent auction that will be taking place throughout the day until 4 p.m. Over 50 items will be up for auction from baskets to kayaks.

The Sheffield Lions Club and the Sheffield United Methodist are having a benefit for Savanna Bell. Savanna has ovarian cancer (Photo Provided by Sue Bromme)

Various organizations, businesses and individuals have donated the items to be auctioned off. Items up for auction include Illinois vs. Iowa football tickets, 26″ bicycle, 10′ kayak, bridgestone griddle, firepits, planters, lawnmower, weed eater, handmade one of a kind items and much more.

Anyone wishing to provide a monetary donation can make checks out to Savanna Bell Benefit and sent to Peoples Nation Bank at 238 W. Railroad St. in Sheffield.

The full list of auction items and more information can be found on Facebook.