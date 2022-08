Illinois Valley Young Life is taking pre-orders for this year’s mums fundraiser.

The cost is $15 and there are red, purple, yellow, orange, pink and white mums available.

Pre-orders are due by Thursday, Sept. 1. Checks payable to Young Life can be mailed to P.O. Box 83, Princeton, Ill. 61356

Mums will be distributed Friday, Sept. 9 at the Evangelical Covenant Church parking lot in Princeton.