Seven years after his death, Dick Martin continues to bless Hall Food Pantry

Dick Snyder continues to give to the Hall Township Food Pantry, even seven years after his death.

His younger brother, Terry, considered Dick his “hero” and contemplated ways to honor “a life well-lived.” As Dick was an avid golfer, who worked at Spring Creek Golf Course for over 30 years, a golf outing in his memory seemed appropriate.

Over 100 golfers and additional family and friends gathered again at Spring Creek on Saturday, July 23, for the annual Dick Snyder Hero Golf Gathering. The day was full of golf challenges, old friends, laughter, delicious lunch and wonderful remembrances.

Dick’s family and his Spring Creek family made certain that he was remembered in this special way.

All proceeds from the Golf Outing were directed to Hall Township Food Pantry. This year a total of $3,925 was donated to the Pantry in memory of Dick Snyder. Over the years a total of $23,692 has been raised, thanks to the combined efforts of the Snyder and Potthoff families.

One of Dick’s self-appointed duties at the Pantry was as custodian. He was very particular and would often comment on the shortcomings at the Pantry, particularly in his domain – the warehouse. Over the years the Pantry has purchased a wide variety of items, designed to make working conditions safer for volunteers and guests. Proceeds from the Dick Snyder golf outing will be directed towards a warehouse building expansion.

“Dick’s large presence had such a calming and welcoming effect upon our clients,” Director Jan Martin said. “He is missed, not only for all he did – but for who he was – a kind, giant of a man who loved life and was happy to share his God-given abilities.”