Arukah Institute of Healing to hold a Farm to Table Dinner on Nov. 12 in La Salle

Arukah Institute of Healing, a group dedicated to bringing accessible and relational holistic complementary health and mental health care to local communities, will be hosting a Farm to Table Dinner from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Auditorium Ballroom, 109 Wright St., La Salle.

While based in Princeton, Arukah provides services to clients located in Bureau, La Salle, Marshall and Putnam counties.

The farm-to-table dinner will be complete with a six-course meal from local restaurants using locally-sourced food.

The event will feature a small auction and an overall celebration of the five-year history of Arukah Institute of Healing.

Aside from celebrating its history, the group will be looking to raise awareness and funds for the programs it provides in the area.

Arukah’s services include, various prevention programs, integrated treatment and restoration programs, a walk-in crisis living room, a variety of wellness and recovery programs, among others.

Arukah will be reaching out to local businesses and individuals for their participation, contributions and committee recruitment for November’s farm-to-table dinner.

Anyone interested in assisting in the event or Arukah’s mission should call coordinator of fundraising, Lori Christopherson, at 815-234-9793.