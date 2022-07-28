Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce to host Morning Mingle event on Aug. 2

The Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Morning Mingle event from 7:30 to 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2 at the Prouty Building located at 435 S Main St. in Princeton.

This networking event is designed to help participants make connections before starting the day and is open to all members of the Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce.

The meeting will include networking, breakfast and a presentation on the topics that are important to members. Breakfast will be provided by Optimal Health.

The OSF King Care a Van will be at OSF Saint Clare Medical Center following the mingle from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The van will offer skin screens, free of charge, and blood pressure checks. The oncology services group will be on site to connect participants to cancer education, prevention and treatment.

Peoria Oncology Service Group will provide an overview of current services including genetic cancer screening and an update on the Illinois Cancer Institute construction.

Participants with a program idea or anyone who would like to be a breakfast sponsor is asked to contact Jenica Cole