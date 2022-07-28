Heartland Bank and Trust to host a community shred day on Aug. 6 in Princeton

Heartland Bank and Trust Company will host a Community Shred Day from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 6 in the Princeton Public Library’s parking lot located at 698 East Peru Street in Princeton.

This service is being offered free of charge and with the cooperation of the Princeton Public Library. The event may end earlier than scheduled if shred truck fills to capacity.

Local residents and businesses are invited to bring personal documents for secure, onsite shredding. COPS, a service provider of document storage and disposal, will have its mobile shred unit on hand to destroy documents onsite.

People will be able to watch their documents being shredded through the unit’s observation window. Items with staples and paperclips can also be shredded. There is a limit of 5 containers per visitor.

Properly disposing of personal documents is one way for people to protect themselves from identity theft. The Federal Trade Commission recommends shredding sensitive documents such as charge receipts, old utility bills, copies of credit applications, insurance forms, physician statements, unused checks, bank statements and expired charge cards.

For more information on how to prevent or report identity theft visit www.ftc.gov/idtheft. For more information on Heartland Bank Shred Days visit www.hbtbank.com/shred-days.

Heartland Bank and Trust Company is a community bank with assets of approximately $4.3 billion. Headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois, the bank has offices in central and northern Illinois and eastern Iowa.

The bank offers a complete line of financial services to commercial and retail customers. More information is available on the bank’s website at www.hbtbank.com.