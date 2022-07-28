July 28, 2022
Church of Peace in rural Kewanee to host annual Ice Cream Social on Aug. 5

Church is located at 28358 N 900 Ave.

By Shaw Local News Network
Anthony Yepsen, 5, digs into the last few bites of his ice cream treat Friday, July 1, 2022 during the Petunia Fest ice cream social.

The Church of Peace in rural Kewanee will be hosting its annual Ice Cream Social from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, August 5 at the church located at 28358 N 900 Ave. in Kewanee.

The event will feature Schwan’s ice cream and homemade pies. Sandwiches will also be available. Donations are $6. The ice cream will be served in the air-conditioned church basement and picnic tables and playground will be available outside.

The Church of Peace is an independent Christian church with an active and dedicated congregation. Church services are at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays and visitors are always welcome. For more information call 309-853-5994.