Tiskilwa to feature ‘Classic Rides’ event for upcoming Pow Wow Days celebration

The 2022 Pow Wow Days will give locals a chance to show off their favorite wheels for all to admire with its “Class Rides” event.

The event will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, on the west lawn at Tiskilwa’s Museum on Main. Participants are encouraged to stay and visit for as long as they’d like.

Age’s for the event do not matter and all vehicles are welcome from cars and buggies, to tractors and trucks, to tricked-out golf carts and bicycles.

This event is not a competition and there is no entry fee.