State Rep. Dan Swanson to host veteran and senior resource fair in Princeton

State Rep. Dan Swanson (R) announced that he will once again be hosting resource fairs throughout his western Illinois District. These fairs are intended for veterans and senior citizens.

The fairs will take place from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 2 at the Aledo VFW at 106 SW Third Ave. in Aledo; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 3 at the Princeton Moose Lodge at 1339 N. Euclid Ave. in Princeton; noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 4 at the Knights of Columbus Hall at 1556 E. Fremont St. in Galesburg; and 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 5 at Flemish American Club at 313 N. Burr Blvd in Kewanee.

“Many in our community have benefited from learning about the various programs and resources available through local organizations and state programs,” Swanson said. “There are four events during the first week of August and I encourage anyone who offers programs and services for either veterans or seniors to contact my office to reserve an exhibit space.”

For information or to reserve exhibit space, call Swanson at 309-334-7474.