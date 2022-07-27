Princeton’s local 4-H to kick off monthly Art Club in September

Princeton’s local 4-H club has announces its new monthly special interest club, Kids with Heart.

This series of art workshops, open to ages 8-18, will teach techniques, color theory and use of different mediums with participants having a completed piece to take home at the end of each session.

Sessions will be from 5 to 6 p.m. Sept. 6, Oct. 4, Nov. 1, Dec. 6, Jan. 3, Feb. 7, and March 7 at the University of Illinois Extension office at 850 Thompson St. in Princeton.

To register, visit go.illinois.edu/kidswithheart . A $20 material fee will be charged at the time of registration. Families will be asked to enroll in the 4-H program in early September to participate in this club.

There is an additional $20 enrollment fee charged at that time. Additional information on the enrollment process will be provided prior to the first session.

For questions and information, call the University of Illinois Extension- Bureau, La Salle, Marshall, Putnam Unit Office at 815-875-2878.

If reasonable accommodation is needed to participate, indicate when registering or contact the Extension office. Extension offices are located in Princeton, Ottawa, Henry and in Oglesby on the IVCC campus.