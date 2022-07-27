OSF Saint Clare in Princeton to hold first anniversary celebration on Aug. 4

After OSF Saint Clare in Princeton officially joined the OSF family July 1, 2021, the organization is now inviting the public to celebrate its first anniversary from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, in the OSF Saint Clare parking lot.

The event will feature free food and live music along with activities for kids, provided meet and greets, help with OSF MyChart and representatives from OSF MedAdvantge present to answer questions about Medicare.

The celebration will have a locally catered meal, dessert by the Flour House, Kona Shaved Ice, musical entertainment by Steve Sharp, touch a truck with local fire engines and ambulances, face painting and free giveaways and prize drawings.

OSF Saint Clare stated that they are honored to serve Princeton and the surrounding communities and looks forward to celebrating its anniversary with family, friends and neighbors.