July 26, 2022
Cruisin’ Main Street set for July 31

Another colorful machines makes its way on the Peoria Avenue bridge during the Petunia Fest car show Saturday, July 2, 2022. The bridge was lined with the color and chrome of these mobile works of art.

The Cruisin' Main Street will be held Sunday, July 31 from to 1 to 4 p.m. in Princeton. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@saukvalley.com)

PRINCETON - The Cruisin’ Main Street Car Show will be held Sunday, July 31 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Rotary Park, formerly Darius Miller, in Princeton.

The car parade will ride down Main St. at 2:30 p.m.

This is a fundraiser for the Christmas for Kids Program. Cash donations are appreciated.

There will be a 50/50 drawing, door prizes and dash plaques. Free ice cream and drinks will be served while they last. Music will be provided by AMC Sound DJ.

For more information, call 815-883-1901, or find AMC Sound DJ on Facebook.