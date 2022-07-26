Cruisin’ Main Street set for July 31

PRINCETON - The Cruisin’ Main Street Car Show will be held Sunday, July 31 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Rotary Park, formerly Darius Miller, in Princeton.
The car parade will ride down Main St. at 2:30 p.m.
This is a fundraiser for the Christmas for Kids Program. Cash donations are appreciated.
There will be a 50/50 drawing, door prizes and dash plaques. Free ice cream and drinks will be served while they last. Music will be provided by AMC Sound DJ.
For more information, call 815-883-1901, or find AMC Sound DJ on Facebook.