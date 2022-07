MANLIUS - The Manlius Fun Day is set for Saturday, Aug. 6.

The lineup for the Manlius Fun Day parade will start at 10 a.m. at Bureau Valley High School with the parade to start at 11 a.m. Everyone is invited to participate. To register, call Joe Hunt at 815-213-4877.

There will be a fish fry following the parade from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Manlius Sportsmen’s Club. There is a donation asked for $10 per person. Carryouts are available. There will be a 50/50 drawing.