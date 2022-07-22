Bureau, Marshall-Putnam farm bureaus to host Illinois and Michigan Canal day trip on Aug. 19

The Bureau and Marshall-Putnam Farm Bureau Foundations have planned a day trip on Friday, Aug. 19, pairing the Illinois and Michigan Canal Boat Tour with a visit to Weber Gardens in Streator.

Participants can enjoy an educational ride on the I and M Canal including mimosas at the Boat Captain’s Luncheon located at the Lock 16 Café. The group will then venture to the world of Ted Weber including his storybook-style house and over two acres of English gardens, complete with fountains, statues and other ornamental features.

The cost for the trip is $75 per person. This cost includes the boat tour, lunch with one mimosa and admission to the Weber House.

Participants can register by calling the Bureau County Farm Bureau at 815-875-6468 or the Marshall-Putnam Farm Bureau office at 309-364-2501. The deadline to reserve a spot is noon Thursday, July 28. All proceeds will benefit the Farm Bureau Foundations.

The group will meet at 11:30 a.m. at the I and M Canal Visitor Center, at 754 First St. in La Salle.

After lunch, the group will drive to Weber House in Streator, which is about 35 minutes from the boat. All travel is on your own and the bureaus anticipate the day being over at about 4 p.m.