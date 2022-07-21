OSF St. Clare in Princeton to offer cancer screening event on Aug. 2

OSF St. Clare is set to offer a No Excuses Cancer Screening event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, in Princeton after many patients put checks on hold during the pandemic.

The No Excuses event hopes to make it easy for patients with a one-stop cancer screening opportunity.

The event will offer education on cancer prevention and screening, mammography, skin cancer checks, OSF King Care-A-Van wellness screenings and more. Appointments are available and walk-ins are welcome.

Some screenings will be free of charge, while others will be billed to the patient’s’ insurance. Screening guidelines must be met for screening to be completed.

Those aged 35-64 and uninsured or underinsured are invited to come and receive a free mammogram as part of the Illinois Department of Public Health Breast and Cervical Cancer program.

OSF asks participants to provide the last two paychecks showing all household wages. Medicare recipients are not eligible. To see if you qualify, call 815-872-5091. For questions, or to register for the event, call 815-876-2291.