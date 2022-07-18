Prairie Arts Council to host antique roadshow on July 21

Prairie Arts Council and Tumbleson Auction will host an antique roadshow at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 21 at 24 Park Ave E in Princeton.

Participants are encouraged the bring their cherished treasures and enjoy a history-filled adventure.

Participants may bring up to three items to be appraised by Princeton’s own antique specialists TT Tumbleson Auction Company. The cost will be $5 per item and doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

Prairie Arts programming is funded in part by grants from the Illinois Arts Council Agency and the Princeton Closet.