Sheffield Lions and Methodist Church to hold benefit for Savanna Bell on Aug. 13

The Sheffield Lions Club and the Sheffield Methodist Church will be coming together for a benefit for Savanna Bell of Sheffield.

The benefit will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 13 in the Allen Building at the Bureau County Fairgrounds.

In June of 2020, Bell was diagnosed with ovarian cancer for which she had surgery to remove the tumor that had consumed one of her ovaries.

She underwent surgery to remove an 18cm tumor that was declared a dysgerminoma upon removal.

In December of 2021, the cancer returned in her remaining ovary. Bell began chemotherapy treatments at OSF Infusion Center in Peoria to try to remove the cancer for good.

A lunch of a sandwich, chips, drink and dessert will be available throughout the event for $10. A $5 hot dog meal will also be available for kids in attendance.

The benefit will also feature a silent auction throughout 4 p.m. The groups thank the individuals and organizations that have provided an item or basket for the auction.

All proceeds from the auction and the lunch will go directly to help cover expenses throughout Bell’s journey.

Anyone looking to support the cause can provide donations at the PNB in Sheffield or by contacting the Silent Auction Committee’s Sheila Yepsen at 815-866-9813 or at Hotsy Equipment Co. at 17 W. Peru St in Princeton.