Convoy Against Cancer Big Truck Show set for July 16 in Ladd

The 18th Convoy Against Cancer Big Truck Show will be in Ladd from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 16.

Visitors and enthusiasts will get a close look at vehicles polished up and ready to show, while benefiting the American Cancer Society Relay For Life.

With the help of the village of Ladd, Route 89 will be re-routed for a few hours, so vehicles will be displayed on Main Street. The street will be lined with all makes and models of new and restored big trucks including truck cranes, fire trucks, wreckers, as well as pickups and farm tractors, new and antique, from all over North Central Illinois.

“The idea is to show off all the working vehicles that are important not only to their owners, but to all of us, for the part each plays in our day-to-day living,” said event organizer Phil Hocking.

All entrants will receive a dash plaque donated by Graphic Electronics of Spring Valley. The entry registration fee is a donation to the American Cancer Society.

In addition to chrome and stacks, there will also be entertainment with music by D. J. Gary Swanson, door prizes, a 50/50 drawing, food and event T-shirts for sale. Local businesses have donated door prizes items ranging from toys to motor oil.

Admission to the show is free to the public.

Hocking said he is grateful for the many local businesses and individuals who have supported the Convoy Against Cancer Big Truck Show over that past 18 years.

“We’ve gotten to know a lot of people who’ve come out every year with their trucks and entries,” Hocking said. “So many are here in memory or in honor of a loved one affected by cancer. In a way, it’s like a homecoming every year. Everyone is welcome to come out and spend some time, check out the great vehicles and help this cause.”

Hocking estimates roughly $82,000 has been raised since the first show in 2003. He’s hoping the weather will cooperate to help bring out people young and old to this year’s truck show.

“Every dollar raised at the show will bring us a little closer to a cure for cancer,” he added.

For entry and general information call 815-488-8245, 815-894-2092, or send an email to hocking4@comcast.net. All proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society Relay For Life.

The American Cancer Society is dedicated to eliminating cancer as a major health problem by saving lives, diminishing suffering and preventing cancer through research, education, advocacy and service.

For up-to-date cancer related information and to join the fight against cancer, call 800-ACS-2345 or visit www.cancer.org.