Bureau County Farm Bureau’s Young Leader District Discussion Meet to take place on July 19

The Bureau County Farm Bureau has announced that the 2022 Young Leader District Discussion Meet will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19 at the Bureau County Farm Bureau office at 1407 N Main Street in Princeton.

Orientation will begin at 5:30 with the meet beginning at 6:00 p.m.

The Farm Bureau Discussion Meet is a competitive event, designed to simulate a committee meeting where discussion and active participation are expected from each participant.

This competition is evaluated on an exchange of ideas and information on a predetermined topic. Participants build basic discussion skills, develop a keen understanding of important agricultural issues, and explore how groups can pool knowledge to reach consensus and solve problems.

Successful participants are productive thinkers rather than emotional persuaders and assist the group in creating ways to implement the solutions discussed and highlight Farm Bureau’s involvement in those actions/steps.

Topics for District Discussion Meets include:

• How can Farm Bureau effectively support and equip young farmers and ranchers to successfully manage economic and infrastructure challenges to ensure healthy and sustainable farms and ranches across the country?

• Due to current economic demands, many farmers and ranchers spend a lot of time outside the “fence rows” on off-farm jobs. How can Farm Bureau become more accessible and welcoming to members who are working in related fields and juggling responsibilities on and off the farm?

The Discussion Meet is open to Farm Bureau members between the ages of 18-35. If you are interested in participating contact the Farm Bureau office before the date of the event.