Whiteside County Fair now accepting entries for 2022 event

Online entries are now being accepted for the 151st Annual Whiteside County Fair, which will run from August 16 through 20.

The Whiteside County Fair no longer publishes Premium Books, but the pages are available online at www.whitesidecountyfair.org . Look for the “Entries/Premiums” at the top right corner of the website page and click on it for more information.

There is over $119,000 in premiums offered in prize money to the winners in over 1,500 different classes. The Whiteside County Fair accepts Visa and MasterCard for entries and ticket purchases.

Entries can be placed online by following the premiums link and using a Visa or MasterCard for payment.

You can also print the “Entry Blank” form and fill it out. Entries must be delivered to the Secretary’s Office the week prior to the fair in person or mail them to P.O. Box 88 Morrison, IL.