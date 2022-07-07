OSF St. Clare in Princeton to host anniversary celebration on Aug. 4

OSF HealthCare St. Clare Medical Center in Princeton will host a free community celebration from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 4 in honor of its first anniversary as part of the OSF HealthCare Ministry.

Jackie Kernan, president of OSF Saint Clare, reflected on the progress of the past year.

“We have certainly seen many changes and challenges,” Kernan said. “However, our Mission Partners continue to provide high quality, compassionate care to our patients and the community, supported by the OSF HealthCare Mission and Values.”

In addition to integrating into the Ministry, OSF Saint Clare implemented a new electronic health record, Epic, which brought OSF MyChart to the community. Mission Partners have been embracing the changes and improving their skills with hopes to better serve its patients.

“The love for those we serve is the passion behind the success and great work of the last year,” Kernan said. “We are proud of the progress and accomplishments achieved so far.”

The community is invited celebrate one year of OSF Saint Clare serving Princeton and the surrounding communities.

The anniversary celebration will include a complimentary meal and birthday dessert, health and wellness activities, free health risk assessments, musical entertainment and more.

“We look forward to celebrating this special anniversary with the community we are honored to serve,” said Kernan.