Bureau County 4-H and U of I Extension Office thanks local sponsors and contributors

The Bureau County 4-H and University of Illinois Extension - Bureau County thanks its annual funders, businesses and individuals who sponsor 4-H trophies, civic groups and organizations who make annual contributions, families who remember their loved ones through designated memorials and bequests, and others who appreciate the services and make voluntary donations toward the services.

All contributions made go toward supporting programming in Bureau County.

The University of Illinois Extension - Bureau County and its 4-H Program depend upon the contributions of local individuals, families and businesses.

Local contributions are required to obtain State matching funds. The combination of local and State monies enables the Extension Office to provide educational services, which are available to all youth and adults of Bureau County.

In addition to annual contributions toward the Extension Office’s budget, many individuals, businesses and organizations donate funds to the Extension Support Team Fund’s Annual Giving Program.

The fund was established in 1992 to help with annual funding needs and to aid in maintaining long term local Extension and 4-H educational programming. Donors may give money to annual program support or to the endowment fund.

To make a contribution toward annual educational program support or to the endowment fund call University of Illinois Extension - Bureau County Office at 815-875-2878 or 815-224-0889.

Extension offices are located in Princeton, Ottawa, Henry and in Oglesby on the Illinois Valley Community College campus.