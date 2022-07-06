Bureau County Home and Community Education celebrating 100 years in existence

Bureau County Home and Community Education is celebrating 100 years in existence. The organization was formed in July of 1922 with a goal to educate young married women about family life and provide opportunities for socialization.

Women learned cooking, sewing and canning along with other homemaking skills while meeting in each others homes. Lessons were developed with the cooperation of the University of Illinois Extension.

While the lessons evolved over the years, the chief goal is still to educate women to deal with the changes being made in the modern world.

The organization will be participating in the Homestead Parade on Sept. 10 and those interested are encouraged to check out the group’s window display at 21 Park Ave E to see the advances they have made over the last 100 years.