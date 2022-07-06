July 06, 2022
Bureau County Home and Community Education celebrating 100 years in existence

Organization was formed to help educate women

By Shaw Local News Network

Bureau County 4-H members gave public presentations to members of the Home and Community Education Association on Sept. 14 at the Bureau County Extension Office. 4-H members shared the projects they exhibited at the 4-H Fair over the summer and also shared the impact that 4-H has had on their lives. All of them said 4-H has helped them greatly with their ability to give public presentations and increased their leadership skills, which has carried over into school and other extracurricular activities. To learn more about a 4-H program near you, call (815) 224-0889.

Bureau County Home and Community Education is celebrating 100 years in existence. The organization was formed in July of 1922 with a goal to educate young married women about family life and provide opportunities for socialization.

Women learned cooking, sewing and canning along with other homemaking skills while meeting in each others homes. Lessons were developed with the cooperation of the University of Illinois Extension.

While the lessons evolved over the years, the chief goal is still to educate women to deal with the changes being made in the modern world.

The organization will be participating in the Homestead Parade on Sept. 10 and those interested are encouraged to check out the group’s window display at 21 Park Ave E to see the advances they have made over the last 100 years.