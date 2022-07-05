Bureau County 4-H looking for volunteers for community clubs

The Bureau County 4-H is looking for volunteers to contribute to the success and expansion of the educational programs and services.

Information about participating in or volunteering for Bureau County 4-H clubs and programs will be available at the Bureau County 4-H Fair from Thursday, July 14 through Saturday, July 16 at the Bureau County Fairgrounds, 811 W. Peru St., Princeton.

The U of I Extension - Bureau County appreciates the hard work of all the volunteers assisting through the various committees, Unit Council, workshops, 4-H Fair judges and superintendents, 4-H community club leaders, as well as in other areas of the Extensions Office program.

Volunteers are involved in helping to plan and deliver such programs as the 4-H Program, school enrichment opportunities, adult and youth educational workshops such as small engines and dog obedience training.

Volunteers are an important resource, in terms of hours given and the value of that time. Some employers offer service points and job-related incentives for community volunteerism.

Some high schools and colleges require volunteer hours as required credits toward their diploma or degrees. Volunteers also add a unique perspective to programs as well as provided with challenges, opportunities to share skills or knowledge with others and to gain satisfaction from

Volunteer-led 4-H Community clubs are located across Bureau County for 8 to 19-year-olds include:

Bureau County Open Door – Meetings held in Princeton

Bureau Bulldogs – Meetings held in Bureau

Clarion Comets –Meetings held in LaMoille

Van Allen 4-H Club – after school 4-H Club in LaMoille

Dover Berlin –Meetings held in Princeton

Liberty – Meetings held in Spring Valley

Manlius Boys and Girls - Meetings held in Manlius

Ohio Windmillers 4-H Club- Meetings in Ohio, pending leadership

Walnut Winners - Meetings held in Walnut

Western Winning Wonders – Meetings held in Bureau Township

Zearing –Meetings held in Hollowayville

Little Giants 4-H Club – after school 4-H Club in DePue, pending leadership

BV Brainstormers – after school 4-H Club in Buda

Neponset New Beginnings – after school 4-H club in Neponset, pending leadership

Bureau County 4-H Program special interest clubs and groups include:

Horse Bowl/Hippology, pending leadership

Dog Obedience

4-H Federation

4-H Teen Teachers

Health Jam

4-H Shooting Sports

The Unlimited Club

For more information on becoming a member of the special interest clubs or how you can join 4-H, participate in local education programs or become involved as a volunteer, contact the University of Illinois Extension-Bureau County Office at 815-875-2878.

Those interested can also stop by the office located at 850 Thompson St., Princeton, from 8 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Extension offices are located in Princeton, Ottawa, Henry and in Oglesby on the Illinois Valley Community College campus.