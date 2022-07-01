Walnut Rotary names 2022 Citizens of the Year

The Rotary Club of Walnut has announced its’ 2022 Citizens of the Year honorees as Ron and Deb Willstead, both members of the Rotary Club of Walnut. Ron is a local farmer and owns Farmer Construction and Deb is employed as a nurse at Heritage Health.

“This annual award is intended to recognize organizations and individuals who exemplify the very best of the community,” Club President Tina Curtis said. “This year’s recipients are extraordinary examples of commitment to our community and local organizations.”

Ron has served as Troop Leader for the local Boy Scouts of America Troop 1053 for a number of years, and has also been a volunteer for the community.

“He is an active member of our Club,” Curtis said. “Ron serves as a positive role model for area young men, as well as his fellow Rotarians.”

Deb has served for over 25 years as a nurse at Heritage Health, formerly Walnut Manor. Over the years, she has cared for countless members of the community, providing them with emotional, physical, comfort and medical care.

“Deb is Ron’s stalwart partner as he leads his Boy Scouts, a number of whom have achieved the rank of Eagle Scout,” Curtis said. “You’ll never meet Ron or Deb without a smile and willingness to help.”

In addition to their professional obligations, Ron and Deb have been consistent volunteers on Walnut Rotary projects since joining the Club in 2015. In addition to their work with the Rotary, Ron and Deb work with The Giving Tree each holiday season, helping to ensure local children have gifts to open on Christmas morning.

“It is, therefore, with our deepest appreciation that the Rotary Club of Walnut names Ron and Deb Willstead as Citizens of the Year for their life-long commitment to the children, families and care of the elderly of Walnut, the surrounding communities and continuing to make the world a better place,” Curtis said. “Through their ‘Service Above Self’, Ron and Deb exemplify that which is the best of Rotary and, indeed, of Walnut.”

Ron and Deb will receive a plaque acknowledging their Citizens of the Year status and be featured during the Walnut Days parade on Saturday, July 2nd.