ImpactLife to hold National Night Out Blood Drive on Tuesday, Aug. 2

ImpactLife will be hosting a blood drive as a part of the Nation Night Out Community Event from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

The drive will take place at Zearing Park in Princeton on an ImpactLife Donor bus.

To schedule an appointment call ImpactLife at 800-747-5401 and use group code 3353.

ImpactLife is a blood donation organization. The not-for-profit community blood center is the blood provider to more than 125 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, and Wisconsin, and was previously known by three different names: Central Illinois Community Blood Center, Community Blood Services of Illinois, and Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center.