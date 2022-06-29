Walnut Rotary to pancake and sausage breakfasts on July 2 and 3

The Walnut Rotary Club will be hosting its annual pancake and sausage breakfasts from 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 2, and Sunday, July 3, at the Heaton Shelter. The proceeds from this event will help fund charitable projects in the area.

“The Rotary Club of Walnut works hard all year to raise funds to promote local projects and charitable efforts,” Club President Tina Curtis said. “Our motto ‘Service Above Self’ inspires us to go the extra mile to be in a position to help others. Proceeds from our Annual Pancake & Sausage Breakfasts go a long way to help fund those projects. Our members will be at the Heaton Shelter bright and early on both Saturday and Sunday, in the hope that they can ‘serve’ our community in yet another way. Join us.”

The Rotary Club of Walnut also meets six times a month at the Walnut Cafe. For information on how to become a member of the rotary, contact the upcoming president, Jan Pistole.