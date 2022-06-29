Bureau County 4-H Fair announces special events schedule

The Bureau County 4-H Fair has announced the schedule for special events that will be held at the fair from Thursday, July 14 through Saturday, July 16 at the Bureau County Fairgrounds, 811 W. Peru St. in Princeton.

Events that the public can attend while visiting the fair to see the 4-H exhibits include a fashion revue at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 14. 4-H members will take the runway to show off their clothing projects including sewing & textiles and clothing decision. The Fashion Revue will be held in the Hospitality Building.

4-H livestock shows will be held from 4 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 15. Sheep at 4 p.m., Swine at 6 p.m. and the Master Showmanship Contest starting at 7:30 p.m. In this event youth will use their showmanship skills on three examples of beef, swine and sheep.

4-H livestock shows for dairy will be held at 8:30 a.m, horse, poultry, and rabbits at 9 a.m., market beef followed by breeding beef at 9:30 a.m. and waterfowl and pigeons at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 16.

The 4-H Sale of Champions will be held on Saturday, July 16. 4-H members in livestock projects will sell their market animals. If you would like to donate to the Sale of Champions Committee to support 4-Hers, send donations to the U of I Extension Office, c/o Sale of Champions Committee, 850 Thompson St., Princeton, IL 61356.

For more information on any of the scheduled events, call the University of Illinois Extension – Bureau, LaSalle, Marshall, Putnam Unit Office at 815-224-0889.

Extension offices are located in Princeton, Ottawa, Henry and in Oglesby on the Illinois Valley Community College campus.