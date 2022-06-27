Metro Center to remain open on Sundays, to close on July 4 and other Park District notes

The Princeton Park District met on Monday, June 20 for the regularly scheduled meeting as Executive Director Tammy Lange provided an update on upcoming events and ongoing projects.

The district’s boiler replacement has been stalled at least temporarily. The BIDS for the Boiler Replacement were due in on June 17. No bids were received.

The district has reached out to Jerry Purdy, AIA with The Farnsworth Group, whose agency was responsible for writing the specs. When contacted, one agency said that with their current workload, it would be difficult for them to get the job completed by the specification date, so they did not send in the bid.

Lange reported is that Purdy was going to reach out to the two agencies who did request the bidding specifications.

In other news, the Bureau County Metro Center will be closed on Monday, July 4 for the holiday.

The Sunday hours for June attendance were also reviewed and the facility will remain open on Sundays, for the summer months, unless the board sees a drastic decline in attendance.

The board also approved the Bureau County Metro Center to close the facility at noon on Saturday, September 10 for the Homestead Festival Saturday Festivities. The Park District will be sponsoring a 5K run that morning.

The Princeton Park District was also awarded an IPARKS Power Grant in the amount of $1,500. An update from Matt Wright, given by Lange, was that his tour of the Parks with Jason Johnston, Senior Risk Control Specialist from IPARKS went well.

Lange also provided an update on the recent vandalism at City County Park that is still under investigation.

“The Police are continuing their work on this case,” Lange said. “I would encourage anyone who knows more about this to contact the Princeton Police or State’s Attorney’s office. The community deserves better and the park superintendent and team works hard to provide nice facilities for all to enjoy. We are not going to let this go.”

Lange would like to remind the public that unauthorized motor vehicles, electric or gas are not allowed in the Park District Parks.

The District’s Summer Day Camp program has been averaging around 24 participants a day. Tennis Lessons have been moving allow and the warmer weather has made for some utilization of the Alexander Pool.

Moving forward, the district wants to invite the public to join them at Zearing Park on July 4 for music, food and fireworks at dusk.