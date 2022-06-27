Bureau County 4-H Fair to return to Princeton from July 14-16

The Bureau County 4-H Fair is scheduled to take place from Thursday, July 14 to Saturday, July 16 at the Bureau County Fairgrounds, 811 W. Peru St., Princeton.

The Fair is a three-day event that takes place every July and is the culmination of all the 4-H youth’s work and efforts on the projects they participated in during the year. The 4-H Fair is free and open to the public.

The projects are placed on tables assigned to the 4-H clubs. General projects will be put on display on the first day of the fair until the conclusion of the livestock events on Saturday.

Livestock will be released to go home Saturday evening. During the time the projects are at the fairgrounds, they are judged by one of the many judges secured prior to the 4-H Fair.

Livestock projects will be judged on Saturday, July 16 while general projects will be judged on Thursday, July 14 and Friday, July 15. This year, sheep, goats, and swine will also be judged on Friday, July 15.

Conference style judging is used at the Bureau County 4-H Fair. 4-H members bring their projects before the judge for judging and will discuss the project together.

Youth may answer questions including here they got the idea for the project, what was the hardest part of the project, what they enjoyed about the project, what they learned about the project and what they might do differently.

Youth may receive one of several different awards, with everyone receiving a blue, red, or white ribbon. Projects may earn a Superior ribbon or receive a trophy.

Livestock may receive a Grand Champion, Champion, Reserve Grand Champion or Reserve Champion ribbon. General projects may also receive a special honor, that of a State Fair Delegate or a State Fair Alternate.

Livestock do not receive these because they must sign up to attend the State Fair earlier in the summer. Those receiving a State Fair ribbon may choose to exhibit their winning project at the State Fair, which will be held on Saturday, Aug. 13.

To join, volunteer, or for more information, contact the University of Illinois Extension-Bureau County Office at 815-875-2878 or visit the U of I Extensions office from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 850 Thompson St., Princeton. The Extensions office is closed from noon to 1:00 p.m.

Extension offices are located in Princeton, Ottawa, Henry and in Oglesby on the Illinois Valley Community College campus.