Bureau County 4-H announces full schedule for upcoming 4-H Fair

The Bureau County 4-H has announced its full event schedule for the upcoming Bureau County 4-H which will take place from Thursday, July 14 through Saturday, July 16 at the Bureau County Fairgrounds, 811 W. Peru St. in Princeton.

Full schedules of the events will also be posted at the fairgrounds. Times will vary according to the projects areas. If you need a reasonable accommodation, please indicate when registering.

The schedule for the Bureau County 4-H Fair events includes:

Monday, July 11

Clothing/Sewing judging at 4 p.m. at the Extension Office, 850 Thompson St., Princeton.

Thursday, July 14:

Exhibit buildings open at 7:30 a.m.

Judging begins at 9 a.m. Morning judging will focus on foods, food decorating projects, crops/horticulture, natural resources and conservation, and weather. Afternoon judging will focus on photography, animal sciences, veterinary sciences, computers, eSports, exploratory, robotics, health, electricity, interior design, journalism, performing arts, woodworking, video, and workforce prep.

Dog Show followed by Dog Obedience Show at 5 p.m.

Fashion revue, “4-H Has the Recipe for Success,” at 7 p.m.

Exhibit building closes at 8:30 p.m.

Friday, July 15:

Exhibit buildings open at 7:30 a.m.

Judging begins at 8:30 a.m. Morning judging will focus on visual arts. Afternoon judging will focus on aerospace with launch weather permitting, bicycle, Cat Show, citizenship, Clover bud projects, Do Your Own Thing, Passport to the World, college and career readiness, child development, leadership, read-a-book, small engines, welding, tractor, and Treasures from Trash.

All Market Lamb weigh-in at 3 p.m. All sheep and goats must be in pens at this time.

Sheep Show begins at 4 p.m.

Swine and Beef weigh-in from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. All swine and market beef must be checked in at this time.

Swine Show begins at 6 p.m.

Exhibit buildings close at 6 p.m.

Master Showmanship Contest begins at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 16:

Exhibit buildings open at 7:30 a.m.

All livestock must be in pens by 8 a.m.

Dairy Show begins at 8:30 a.m.

Rabbit Show, Horse Show, and Poultry Show begins at 9 a.m.

Market Beef Show begins at 9:30 a.m.

Breeding Beef and Bucket Calves begin at 10:30 a.m. or after the completion of the Market Beef Show

Waterfowl and Pigeon Show begins at 1 p.m.

For more information, call the University of Illinois Extension – Bureau, LaSalle, Marshall, Putnam Unit Office at 815-224-0889. Extension offices are located in Princeton, Ottawa, Henry and in Oglesby on the Illinois Valley Community College campus.