Princeton High School Music Boosters to host cookout on June 25

The Princeton Music Boosters will be holding a cookout from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 25 in Sullivan’s parking lot. The fundraiser will benefit the PHS music program.

The boosters will be selling ribeye sandwiches, butterfly pork chop sandwiches, brats and hot dogs. Chips and drinks will also be available.

Pre-orders and phone orders may be made to 815-866-5465 or 815-866-7966. Free delivery is also available within the City of Princeton.

The group will also be kicking off the Tiger Fire Pit fundraiser. Tickets are $10 each or 3 tickets for $25. The drawing will be held at halftime of the varsity football game on October 7.

For additional information about the PHS Music Boosters, visit their Facebook page at Princeton Music Boosters.