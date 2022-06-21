LaMoille High School class of 1962 celebrates 60th class reunion

The LaMoille High School Class of 1962 recently celebrated its 60th class reunion in conjunction with LaMoille Buffalo Days. It was held at the LaMoille Lions Club in LaMoille with a catered dinner. Those able to attend are pictured (front row, from left) Carolyn (Stamberger) Motter, Sharon (Thompson) Sharkey, Carol (Snodgrass) Fisher, Margie (Kerchner) Jones-VanDomelen, Shirley (Haas) Meisenheimer; and (back row) Edgar Browder, Jim Carver, Jim Dunseth, James Stuepfert, Jack Pope, Joe Shevokas, John Bickett, Larry Ross and Tom Maloy. (Photo provided)