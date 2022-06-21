Flagpole manufacturer investigating what went wrong after Main Street pole collapses

Princeton Electric Department supervisor Jeff Mangrich said on Monday the city is working with the manufacturer of the Main Street flagpoles that were erected and collapsed on Friday.

The aluminum poles, erected at Peru and S. Main Street, were put up at approximately 8:30 a.m. Friday, Mangrich said. By 11 a.m. workers discovered cracks and flexing in the pole on the east side of Main. A crew was dispatched to remove the pole, which fell before workers arrived.

“Fortunately, no one was injured and there was no property damage”, Mangrich said. “Had the poles come down later in the day when people were at the street concert there could have been a much worse outcome.”

Mangrich said the poles were rated for 20 mph winds and are made by the same firm that supplies the flagpoles for Flags of Freedom.

They also supplied a flag with wind ventilation designed to resist wind. Mangrich reported that just about 11 a.m. there was a 20.8 mph wind gust that may have been too much for the compromised pole.

“This is a setback, not a defeat,” Mayor Joel Quiram added. “Nobody was injured so we need to focus on the positive, which is the many comments showing appreciation for the flags on Main Street.”