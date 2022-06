Sheffield Lions Club presented checks to five local organizations. Ann Sprowls of the Lions Club was in attendance to present the checks.

Checks were presented to Pat Corwin for the Bureau Valley after school program Brainstorm, The Sheffield Historical Society represented by Lisa Aber, Connie Hahne, and Ashley Aber, Kathy Barker for Cornerstone Wellness Center, Jan Doty for The Western Bureau County Food Pantry and the Sheffield Public Library represented by Jackie Burt and Sue Lanxon.