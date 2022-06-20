Bureau County United Way and Barrel Society team up for fundraising event

Bureau County United Way and Barrel Society are teaming up this weekend for the 2nd Annual United by Craft event.

Friday-Sunday, June 24-26, BCUW and Barrel Society, located at 930 N. Main St. in Princeton, will kick off summer fundraising with new BCUW merchandise and drink/food donation specials to raise funds for 13 nonprofit agencies that serve the people in need in Bureau County.

“BCUW is grateful to Barrel Society for hosting us again this year for our 2nd Annual United by Craft fundraiser,“ BCUW Executive Director Victoria Yepsen said. “Barrel Society continues to be a great host as its door are open to people from all over out community and extending outside of Bureau County.”

Yepsen added that her organization is excited to kick off summer fundraising by working closely with a staple of the local community.

“We are able to spread awareness about our organization and our cause that is so important to the success of our ongoing campaigns, Yepsen continued. “We can’t wait to team up and host our pre-kickoff summer fundraising with Barrel Society and its supporting vendors and we encourage everyone to come and check out our new merch.”

Yepsen also said BCUW will participate in the upcoming Summer Solstice event by including a coupon in the event’s goodie bags.