Princeton’s Covenant Children’s Home to hold 100th Anniversary celebration on June 25

The 100th Anniversary celebration for the Covenant Children’s Home will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 25 in the memorial garden on the campus at 502 Elm Place in Princeton.

The event will feature an invocation at 11:50 a.m. followed by a catered lunch at noon. At 1 p.m. there will be a program that will include past residents who will share their stories as well as the opening of a time capsule.

A short video will be shown on a loop in the Nelson Chapel that was filmed last year in Princeton about Covenant Children’s Ministries and stories from past residents.

Anyone interested in attending the celebration is asked to RSVP by June 18 to www.covcare.org/100years/. For any questions, contact Covenant Children’s Home Alumni President Lisa Trodden-Donahue at 708-567-5472.

In 1919, Reverend Gust Nelson was charged with raising funds for a children’s home in Princeton and less than two years later more that $20,000 had been raised or pledged to the project.

A site in Princeton was selected and after remodeling the existing home and constructing a new addition, the home was officially dedicated in November of 1921.

Nelson and his wife were named administrators of the home; a position they held until 1929 and 1940 respectively. The goal of the home was to provide care for children who had lost a parent or whose families were unable to care for them.

At it’s peak in the late 1990′s, the Covenant Children’s Home employed nearly 200 people on the campus and had an annual budget of $5,000,000. At that time, the home had provided care for a total of 1,700 children.

Over the decades in service, the home had adapted to meet the needs of children suffered the effects of abuse, neglect and domestic turmoil. As many as 85 children once called the facility home at one time.

In 2000, the home voted to discontinue its residential program and on June 30, 2000 the final children moved out. The counseling services were closed in 2001 and the building was torn down in 2006.

In 2021 a decision was made by the Covenant Children’s Ministries Board to parcel off and sell the reminaning land and structures.

Today, although the children’s home is no more, the Princeton campus has a memory garden that was built with funding through commemorative bricks and donations. This garden contains benches, wildflowers, bronze statues and a brook.



