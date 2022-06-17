Bureau County WorkCamp begins June 26 in Princeton

Starting June 26, Princeton will play host to 250 young adults for the 2022 Bureau County WorkCamp. These individuals will participate in construction projects, painting and other necessary projects to enhance the homes of those selected.

This camp is a part of Group Mission Trips and is an international Christian Fellowship Group which has volunteers come to a community and refurbish homes for senior citizens; many of whom cannot afford to have a local construction company come and do the work.

The homes are chosen after the owners have been interviewed by representatives of Group Mission Trips.

Each of the 250 young adults have also paid $500 of their own money to come and participate in this work which is similar other service organizations do.

Local area churches and businesses contribute money for the materials, food for the workers and lodging.

Rod Benevitz and John Reinhardt are the local leaders directing the projects. Anyone looking to donate something are asked to contact them.