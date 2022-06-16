OSF Saint Clare announces 2022 DAISY Award winner

OSF HealthCare Saint Clare Medical Center has announced that the 2022 DAISY Award winner is RN Lorena Jaramillo of DePue.

Jaramillo is a registered nurse in the Inpatient Unit at OSF Saint Clare. She was recognized for the extraordinary compassion, empathy and kindness she shared with a patient and her family.

“We are privileged to be affiliated with the DAISY Foundation,” Deb May-Rickard, chief nursing officer at OSF Saint Clare said. “Patients and families are able to recognize our nurses that go above and beyond to make them feel safe and cared for.”

The DAISY Award program can be found in over 2,000 health care facilities in all 50 states and 14 other countries.

An acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System, The DAISY Foundation was formed in November 1999, by the family of J. Patrick Barnes who died at age 33 of complications of idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP).

During Barnes’ eight-week hospitalization, his family experienced the best in nursing care and compassion provided not only to him but to everyone in his family.

One of the goals they set in creating a foundation in his memory was to recognize extraordinary nurses and to thank them for the gifts nurses give their patients and families every day, just as they had experienced.

The DAISY Award winner receives an award pin, certificate, “Healing Touch” statue, bouquet of daisies and a banner displayed in their department for the year.

From the nominations for the DAISY Award, a committee from OSF Saint Clare selects one recipient annually. To recognize an employee who has provided exceptional care, submit a nomination to honor their dedication at osfhealthcarefoundation.org/nominate-a-nurse.